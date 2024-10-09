Travis Kelce Says Taylor Swift's Introducing Him To New Food

Play video content New Heights

Travis Kelce says he was quite the picky eater before Taylor Swift came around ... admitting his girlfriend has slowly gotten him to try out new food -- much to Jason's approval.

The Kelce bros. had a brief discussion about different edible options on the latest episode of their "New Heights" podcast ... when at one point, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end explained he stays away from any grub that looks "pooey."

Jason asked for Travis' thoughts on curry ... and he revealed Swift was getting him hip to Indian cuisine, to which the future Hall of Fame center praised the singer -- saying her influence on his meal choices was "one of the greatest things I've been happy about" with their romance.

But Travis is still drawing the line at "food that looks like it just came out of a butthole" ... so the Ohio boy is no fan of Skyline Chili, a Cincinnati staple.

"Just throw cheese on it, I'll be all right," Trav said sarcastically. "Won't even know. Come out the same way it went in."