Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Lock Lips After Kansas City Chiefs Win

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce proved their "Love Story" is stronger than ever ... packing on the PDA in a loving postgame visit with their parents.

The pop star attended the NFL tight end's Kansas City Chiefs game Monday evening, where the singer saw her beau's team beat the New Orleans Saints. The twosome celebrated the big win in Travis' suite postgame ... where Taylor showered her man with all sorts of love.

Check it out ... while chatting with Travis and his dad, Ed Kelce, Taylor sweetly scooped the football star up into a warm embrace. She even pulled him in for a big kiss ... clearly unafraid to pack on the PDA in front of the Kelce patriarch.

The game was certainly a family affair ... Taylor's dad, Scott Swift, was also in attendance at Arrowhead Stadium. Scott was seen wearing a red quarter-zip pullover and black pants as he sat right next to his A-list daughter ... with Ed just a couple seats away.

Taylor and Travis' parents are well acquainted with one another ... having met last December during the Kansas City Chiefs' Christmas Day game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

However, this latest show of support was definitely reassuring to fans of Taylor and Travis' relationship ... with many voicing concern that Swelce was heading for a breakup after the Grammy winner missed a couple of her boyfriend's games earlier in the season.

Though, as TMZ previously reported, Taylor's rehearsal schedule for her "Eras" tour, which is set to kick off again next week, was a factor in her prior MIA status.