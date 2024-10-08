Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes Squash Rumors There's a Rift

No Issues Between Us

Taylor Swift put to rest rumors she and Brittany Mahomes were on the outs during Monday night's Kansas City Chiefs game against the New Orleans Saints.

The pop star was strolling through a walkway at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City when she bumped into her pregnant buddy, Brittany, and the two embraced in a huge hug.

Check out the video ... after their warm greeting, Taylor and Brittany were all smiles as they briefly chatted before going their separate ways while the crowd cheered and shot cell phone footage of the encounter.

By the way ... both women looked amazing ... Taylor was dressed in a strapless plaid top and matching mini skirt, with knee-high platform boots and a purse slung over one shoulder.

Brittany, on the other hand, wore a red leather jacket with uniform pants, mirroring Brittany Spears' outfit in her 2000 music video, "Oops... I Did It Again."

You may recall ... speculation grew in early September there was a rift between Taylor and Brittany after they sat in different suites at the Chiefs home opener.

Many believed it was over their different political views ... Taylor supports Kamala Harris while Brittany seems to be in favor of Trump.

But all that appeared to evaporate with their little get together during the football game.

From her VIP suite, Taylor also cheered on her BF, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, with her dad, Scott Swift and the Kelce clan.

At one point, Brittany joined Taylor and Co. in the suite and together they rooted for Travis and Patrick Mahomes, BH's quarterback hubby.

Back in 2023, Taylor and Brittany were inseparable at the Chiefs games and that's how it felt again Monday night.