Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Get Jack-O'-Lantern Treatment At Halloween Exhibit

Play video content TMZSports.com

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's romance is getting spooky -- the NFL superstar and pop singer were front and center at an annual Halloween event in Calabasas ... in pumpkin form!!

The festive tribute to the power couple was part of the "Night of the Jacks" at the King Gillette Ranch this weekend ... which is known to feature familiar faces in sports and entertainment etched on the sides of squashes.

Naturally, the event had to show love to the biggest relationship around at the moment ... as their love has taken the world by storm.

The Traylor art is unbelievably detailed ... from the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's full beard to the "Fortnight" crooner's flowing blonde hair.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Fans have really leaned into their coupling ... as it's become quite the trend to include Traylor in their Halloween fun -- including decorations and costumes.