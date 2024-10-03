Drake 'BBL Drizzy' Halloween Costume for Sale by Fashion Nova

Drake's beef with Metro Boomin just got additional shelf life thanks to Fashion Nova ... they're encouraging dudes to compete with women and pop azz in a BBL Drizzy Halloween costume!!!

We're just a few weeks away from All Hallows' Eve, and Fashion Nova released a wide range of costumes -- including its "BBL Booty Butt Pad Costume Accessory - Nude" and the fake fanny-wearing model made no attempts to hide he's poking fun at Drake. 😬

From the multi-colored hair barrettes to the "Papi" sweatshirt (which seems to be sold separately) to the chewing gum wrapper grills, the entire ensemble is total public assault on Drake!!!

You may recall, Metro offered aspiring producers $10K to remix the "BBL Drizzy" beat he created after Drake called him lame during the height of the 2024 Rap Wars ... and now fans can actually wear the beef when they trick or treat.