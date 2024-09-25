Drake’s Dad Dennis Graham Performs and Deejays at His Birthday Party

Play video content TMZ.com

Drake’s father Dennis Graham had a massive birthday bash in West Hollywood Friday ... the party was in his honor, but he gave the crowd the gift of live music!!!

We got video of Dennis looking spiffy in his bandleader bibber while singing the Memphis-style Blues -- his career specialty -- inside Delilah nightclub.

The hotspot has been a fav for Drake and Dennis for years … also infamously name-dropped in Drake’s “Family Matters” record during his battle with Kendrick Lamar.

Dennis was definitely shining with all of his ice -- and greeted by guests including Torrei Hart, Bishop Don Magic Juan and OVO affiliates Preme, Angelo Ferraro and Chubbs.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Drake was actually absent from his Dad’s shindig ... but Dennis’s rep Sharon Eva explained on IG that Champagne Papi wrote the blank check for Wife Of The Party and H’wood Group party planners to turn the scene into a jazz movie!!!

The venue was decked out with blooming flowers and snapshots of Dennis from over the years ... a face Drake can totally look forward to having when he gets older.