Drake's Dad Comes To Son's Defense As Kendrick, Metro, Rick Ross Pile On

Drake's dad is jumping into the fray on behalf of his son -- calling out Kendrick Lamar and everyone else who seems to be taking shots at Drizzy over this out-of-nowhere beef.

On Monday, DG posted Drake's 2017 "More Life" album cover art that famously used his likeness and heaped on the sarcasm towards Future and Metro's new "We Don't Trust You" album.

Dennis mocked Future and Metro for using beef to sell records and also convincing the homies to unfollow Drake on social media, knowing it would swirl in the headlines.

Ross and Nav both cut ties with Drake, at least on Instagram, leaving the OVO camp with a lot fewer allies than they had a few weeks ago!!!

Play video content TMZ.com

Dennis never has issues blocking Drake from criticism, like he did when he spoke to TMZ Hip Hop about Drake's "For All The Dogs" album dodging any Israel-Hamas lyrics ... but it's possible everyone just has a problem with his son.

Future and Metro are expected to bring in big numbers next week atop the Billboard 200 and Kendrick's "Like That" diss is also a potential No. 1 record -- but all these guys have proven to move units without the feuding.

🚨METRO BOOMIN X FUTURE ‘WE DON’T TRUST YOU’ PROJECTED TO SELL 220K FIRST WEEK! 👀🔥🔥🔥 Who’s doing more than this? pic.twitter.com/tolVGyEP3W — TheRealDavidBandz (@davidhayes1017) March 23, 2024 @davidhayes1017