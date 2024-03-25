Drake Responds to Kendrick Lamar with Rant About Being Unbeatable

Play video content

Drake's A-list rap friends are dumping on him after Kendrick Lamar's shots, but he's taking it in stride ... at least, while the public's watching!!!

During his Sunday night show in Sunrise, FL, Drake confronted the internet-breaking backlash from Kendrick's lyrical thrashing of him and J. Cole with a bit of defiance.

“I got my head up high, my back straight, I’m ten f***ing toes down… and I know no matter what there’s not another n**** on this Earth that could ever f*** with me.”

A lot of huffing and puffing ... but Drake still has to convince fans that he's the bigger wolf and is better than Kendrick in the rap battle.

K Dot helped make Future and Metro Boomin's new album Spotify's biggest release of the year -- in a single day -- all by scoffing at the notion Drake and Cole were in the same league as him!!!

While Drake prepares his response to Kendrick, he might want to add a few bars about Rick Ross and Nav ... both seemed to kill their longtime relationship with Drake by unfollowing him after Kendrick dropped his diss!!! 👀

Fans are also waiting for Cole to fire back at Kendrick ... which could potentially happen on Cole's upcoming "The Fall Off" album. Keep in mind, everyone's in cahoots with Universal Music Group -- as we all know, beef sells streams!!!

The "beef" is the only thing everyone is talking about from the album and speculation is running rampant. Metro shot down rumors one of the tracks suggests Drake and Future fell out over an OnlyFans model.