J. Cole Denies Dissing NBA YoungBoy, Still Wants to Collab

10/6/2023 1:20 PM PT
J. Cole knows his fans and stans love to stir the pot -- a frustrating social media experience for him -- but contrary to popular belief, he's still down to record with NBA YoungBoy!!!

Cole World made the revelation on his blistering "First Person Shooter" duet off Drake's new album "For All The Dogs" following widespread speculation (by us, too) he lyrically thrashed YB while rapping with Lil Yachty on "The Secret Recipe."

On his verse, Cole scolds fan-fueled rumors but admitted to taking secret joy in seeing his name looped with misinformation -- "N****s so thirsty to put me in beef/Dissecting my words and start lookin' too deep ... I look at the tweets and start suckin' my teeth I'm letting it rock 'cause I love the mystique/I still wanna get me a song with YB/Can't trust everything that you saw on IG" ... evidence he recorded these bars recently.

YoungBoy vented over a miffed Cole feature on his “F**k the Industry Pt. 2" track back in May ... and now it's guaranteed their meet-up will be a pleasant exchange.

Cole went on to give Kendrick Lamar a sports analyst shout-out ... dubbing himself, K Dot and Drake as rap's reigning "Big 3" ... while still proclaiming to be the sole greatest, like Muhammad Ali.

