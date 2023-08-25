J. Cole Drops Gucci Mane, Burna Boy Collabs, Reason Calls Him a 'God'

J. Cole fans are rejoicing ... the Dreamville rapper's unexpectedly delivering a pair of new verses for Gucci Mane and Burna Boy, and it's a truly holy moment for some!!!

The Dreamville rapper showed his versatility with the features that dropped Friday -- Gucci's track, "There I Go" sports a bouncy beat produced by Mike WiLL Made-It designed for clubs and radio, and Cole flexes on a bed of money to drive home the point!!!

Burna opted to recruit Cole for a more reflective verse on his, "I Told Them..." album.

Cole compares himself and Burna to "Shaq and Kobe winnin' a ring" on the song, "Thanks" ... and also takes credit for fathering a few other rappers' styles along the way!!!

It may sound like bragging but Top Dawg Entertainment's Reason flat-out referred to Cole and Kendrick Lamar as "gods" in terms of their musical greatness while speaking Friday on "The Breakfast Club."

Reason recently predicted Cole's next album, "The Fall Off," would make him a bigger artist than Kendrick ... creating more controversy for himself in the wake of his public spat with his label over claims they didn't create enough hoopla around his new album.

Rory & Mal debate on if J Cole surpassed Kendrick Lamar in 2023 with Reason. thoughts ?? pic.twitter.com/PUs8IweyQw — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) August 15, 2023 @2Cool2Blog