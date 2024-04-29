Kanye West Battery Investigation Winding Down, No One Talking to Cops

Kanye West's alleged punching incident might be over and done with pretty soon -- 'cause cops are winding down their investigation ... as everyone's gone radio silent.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … nobody has spoken to police in the aftermath of LAPD taking their battery report last week -- this after Ye allegedly punched one of the Houston Brother twins at the Chateau Marmont.

Our sources say cops have attempted to reach Kanye as well as the alleged victim -- either Mark or Jonnie, we're not sure which -- but so far ... it's been crickets from everyone involved.

Play video content 4/23/24 Justin Laboy/The Download

While the brothers first spoke with the cops on the night in question -- when Ye allegedly socked one of them after bumping into Bianca -- we're told they've been less than forthcoming now. We're told cops believe they and Ye have been talking in the aftermath.

What's interesting about that is the fact that sources who've seen the surveillance video that actually captured the original incident -- when one of the brothers ran into BC in the hotel lobby -- don't, in fact, back Kanye's claim ... namely, that she was groped.

On the contrary ... we're told it was ultimately found to be an innocent run-in.

In any case ... now that no one's talking, we're told this thing is gonna be wrapped up soon and shipped on over to the L.A. City Attorney's Office -- where they'll make a decision on it.

Play video content TMZ Studios