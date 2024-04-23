Kanye West Says He Wants Threesome with Michelle Obama & Bianca Censori

Kanye West ranks Michelle Obama as his No. 1 draft pick for a ménage à trois with his wife Bianca Censori ... although, it sounds like he might just be joshing (hopefully).

Ye made the confession on Justin Laboy's podcast Monday ... this after the host asked who he'd want in the bedroom with himself and his wife. JL says he thinks he knows the answer -- but then Ye blurted out the unexpected pick ... the former First Lady.

They both burst into laughter after Ye's ridiculous (and inappropriate) response -- with KW adding, "Gotta f*** the President's wife!"

Like we said, Ye seems to be joking -- so this shouldn't really be taken seriously. Still though, it feels a little gratuitous ... not to mention out of bounds. And yet ... KW said it anyway!

Here's another thing ... out of all the presidents Ye could've picked, ya gotta wonder why he settled on Barack Obama. As you may or may not know ... Kanye has a bit of an icy relationship with the ex-POTUS, so perhaps it's not all that surprising he name-dropped the guy's spouse.

These two go way back -- Barack has roots in Chicago, as does Kanye -- but they've become less friendly over the years ... especially after BO infamously called Ye a "jackass."

In 2022, Kanye publicly said his bond with Barack had seriously faded ... especially after he felt Barack had slammed him for saying things he didn't think KW should be chirping about.

