Travis Scott Fans Break Barricades, Throw Objects at 'Circus Maximus' Tour in Australia

Travis Scott's Australian fans in Melbourne put chaos on the menu for his "Circus Maximus" world tour stop in an eerily familiar scene reminiscent of the 2021 Astroworld disaster!!!

Swarms of rowdy fans grew restless outside Marvel Stadium ahead of Tuesday's show ... and as tensions began to rise, so did the amount of objects thrown into the air!!!

At one point, fans can be seen breaking through barricades in the general admission area, and some were bold enough to lift them off the ground altogether!!!

Australian police on horseback did their best to get things in order and the show was able to resume as normal.

Inside the venue Wednesday, some fans still acted as if they weren't housebroken ... and security offered up some straightening on the spot!!!

Travis' concerts are guaranteed to be ragers but his Aussie fans' timing to wild out shines a spotlight on his past tragedy.

On Wednesday, Travis put the mountain of lawsuits related to the 2021 Astroworld disaster that killed 10 people behind him ... over 300 people reportedly reached settled lawsuits with him and Live Nation.