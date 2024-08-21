Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Travis Scott Files Motion to Dismiss Trespassing Case, Marina Didn't Have Sufficient Signs

Travis Scott If Signs Are Amiss, You Must Dismiss ... Asks Judge to Toss Trespassing Case

Travis Scott's looking to put his June arrest behind him ... asking a judge to throw out his trespassing case because he says the marina lacked "No Trespassing" signs.

The rapper's lawyer, Bradford Cohen, filed a motion to dismiss Tuesday claiming Scott can't be found guilty of trespassing after a rowdy night with yacht staff in Miami a couple months ago.

travis scott mug shot 1

Basically, Scott's legal team says signs warning against trespassing weren't visible at the marina itself. He says there were signs on the surrounding private property, but he says those don't count for his presence at the marina.

Scott's team's also arguing the case should be tossed because of where Travis was arrested ... with police technically arresting him at the address of a private parking lot, and not the Miami Beach Marina.

Scott was initially arrested on 2 charges after allegedly getting into an argument at the marina back in June -- with cops claiming they told him to leave the area -- only for him to return within minutes and become belligerent.

He was arrested and charged with trespassing and disorderly intoxication ... though the latter charge has already been dropped by prosecutors.

His trespassing trial's currently set for September. We'll have to wait and see if Scott prevails on his motion.

