Travis Scott Arrested for Disorderly Intoxication in Miami

Travis Scott got arrested for being drunk in public out in Florida -- and his mug shot is a sobering one.

The rapper was taken into custody by cops at the Miami Beach Marina early Thursday morning and booked into the county jail for trespass and disorderly intoxication. He also had to pose for a booking photo on his way in and, as you see, he was not a happy camper.

Official details on what exactly went down aren't available yet ... but we're working on it.

It's not his first run-in with the law ... Travis is facing a civil suit after 10 people died following a crowd surge during his 2021 Astroworld festival that left multiple dead.

Play video content 11/5/21 TMZ.com

Houston police launched an investigation into the tragedy, but Travis was never criminally charged. He's also been arrested for inciting a riot in the past ... and he's been named as a suspect for alleged assaults too -- but those charges ultimately never stuck.