Travis Scott Facing Possible Criminal Charges For Astroworld Tragedy

6/29/2023 11:58 AM PT
travis scott astroworld
Getty Composite
UPDATE

12:24 PM PT -- Sources close to Travis Scott expect he won't be charged.

Travis Scott is in the crosshairs of a Texas grand jury ... facing possible criminal prosecution for the deadly Astroworld tragedy.

The rapper's lawyer, Kent Schaffer, tells TMZ ... the Harris County Grand Jury is meeting now, to decide whether his client should be prosecuted for continuing to perform at the 2021 festival as thousands of people in the crowd stampeded ... causing 10 people to die and an untold number injured.

Travis Scott Performing at Astroworld 2021
Getty

Travis' attorney tells us the rapper will NOT be testifying and his team remains hopeful the jurors will agree Travis did not commit any crime.

11/5/21
POLICE PRESENCE
Adekunle Adetomiwa/@Kun.Lens

Travis has maintained from the beginning he had no idea there was a stampede and points to the fact many police officers in the crowd who were responsible for the safety of the fans were clueless as well. In fact, you see in the videos some cops dancing as Travis performs.

The deadly concert sparked a number of civil lawsuits against Travis and the festival's organizers ... but he has never been criminally charged.

Astroworld Victims
We reached out to the Harris County District Attorney's Office ... and they declined to comment.

Originally Published -- 11:58 AM PT

