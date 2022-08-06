Travis Scott Headlines First Arena Concert Since Astroworld in London

Travis Scott is back in a big way -- the guy headlined his first big solo show since the Astroworld tragedy ... making his official comeback across the pond for Britons.

The rapper is performing an arena concert Saturday at London's O2 -- where he's doing two shows this weekend -- hitting the stage at around 9:30 PM local time. No introductions were needed ... TS just dove right into his set standing at the top of an elevated platform.

TRAVIS SCOTT OPENING UP HIS SHOW AT THE O2 IN LONDON!!!!!



He’s back 🤯 pic.twitter.com/6DZCqHvMzT — TRAVIS SCOTT FANPAGE (@dailytrvis) August 6, 2022 @dailytrvis

Trav was decked out in some futuristic costume with shades on ... and almost immediately, he cranked the energy level in the room up to 10 -- like he normally does for his shows.

After running through a couple songs up there, he made his way down ... where he kept the hype up. The audience seemed to be rocking with him all throughout. BTW -- the place is absolutely packed, including in the nosebleeds ... and everyone looks to be vibing so far.

TRAVIS SCOTT PERFORMING “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM” AT THE O2 IN LONDON 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/d7FqZhfvbA — WeTalkMusic 🎧 (@We_Talk_Music) August 6, 2022 @We_Talk_Music

So far, nothing too crazy is going on. Yes ... Travis is screaming/jumping around, per usual, but he doesn't appear to be encouraging anyone to lose their minds beyond what they're already doing. He's literally just performing and staying in his element -- so it's all kosher.

Also ... Kylie Jenner and their daughter Stormi are present for Travis' big day. Trav just dedicated a song, "Mamacitas," to her, saying he knew she was there in the building.

Travis dedicou essa música para Stormi e disse que ela ama! 🤎



🎥 | Travis Scott performando ‘Mamacita’ na arena The O2, em Londres. pic.twitter.com/gvwvG7aAHg — Travis Scott Brasil (@PortalTravisBRA) August 6, 2022 @PortalTravisBRA

Like we said, this is Travis' first solo performance of this scale since last November. He's obviously performed publicly since then -- in smaller venues and even via cameos at music festivals here in the U.S. -- but this is a big deal ... 'cause it's billed as strictly a Travis gig.

He's going to be headlining some other major events later this year -- including in South America -- and he even has a Vegas residency all set up for him too next month. Speaking of Sin City, he's reportedly going to headline the Day N Vegas fest in early September.