Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Enjoy Date Night Amid His Concert Controversy

Travis Scott has the antidote for all the controversy surrounding his Coney Island concert -- a simple dinner date with Kylie Jenner ... 'cause no one could fault him for that. Right?

The couple was holding hands Saturday night in WeHo as they left Catch LA -- and while Kylie smiled for cameras, Travis seemed less than thrilled with the attention. He was rocking shades and a knitted cap, and kept his head down with zero facial expression.

As we've reported, Travis has been under fire for what went down at his show with Meek Mill over the 4th of July weekend at Coney Island. He stopped the show when some rowdy fans climbed up on a lighting truss, and made sure they got down safely.

Play video content 7/4/22 TMZ.com

That move set off some of the Astroworld victims ... in particular, attorney Alex Hilliard criticized the rapper, saying it showed he does know when to prioritize fan safety ... but chose not to do that during the tragic festival in Houston.

A rep for Travis fired back, though, saying, "It's beyond disappointing to see that - in a desperate bid to influence potential jurors – plaintiffs' legal team is criticizing Travis for pausing Monday's Coney Island show to ensure that fans can have fun safely. This is exactly the wrong message to send to fans and to artists."