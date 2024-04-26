Chrisean Rock Says She Stopped Drinking, Smoking to Focus On Football

Play video content

Chrisean Rock has been laying low amid Blueface's incarceration and turns out, it's for a positive cause!!!

In a new IG Live session, as she was chowing down in a restaurant with her son Chrisean Jr. in her arms ... Chrisean revealed she's cut out all the smoking and drinking in her life and now works out full-time.

Her newfound focus looks to be geared toward her participation in an upcoming football league, and judging by the precision of her drills, she'll be bustin' out onto the gridiron in no time.

Now, we're only a couple of months removed from Chrisean being slapped with a lawsuit for allegedly slapping up James Wright last year, to which she had a pretty flippant response.

So, fans understandably have been expressing skepticism in her comments that her ways have really changed for good.

But, for now, it looks like she finally took Cardi B's advice and buckled down on motherhood and her own self-love.