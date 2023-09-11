Cardi B Offers Chrisean Motherly Advice, Warns About Postpartum Depression

Play video content TMZ.com

Chrisean Rock just became a first-time mother and two-time mom Cardi B has important words of wisdom to share -- like, don't ignore small things that could be early signs of postpartum depression.

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Cardi in NYC on her "Bongos" promo swing, but she took a few moments to offer some really candid motherly advice to Chrisean.

Cardi gently warned Chrisean to always take some time out for herself, whether it be in the form of a solo outing or a quick bite to eat, as it takes some time to get used to the new full-time mom schedule.

Cardi of course is quite the family woman in between her rap career. She and Offset have a full household of their own, but the couple always looks for ways to incorporate the full brood into their routines ... such as fam trips to Disneyland.

As we told you, Cardi is currently pumping her new collab with Megan Thee Stallion -- which didn't exactly win over one of rap's biggest critics ... Joe Budden!!!

Cardi tells us as a hip hop trendsetter, she wasn't afraid to incorporate funk into the song and expand on her versatility as an artist.