Cardi B and Offset Celebrate Wave's 2nd Birthday with Trip to Disneyland

Cardi B and Offset get an A+ in the parent department ... hitting the Happiest Place on Earth to celebrate their baby boy's birthday!

The crew was spotted having a blast at Disneyland Monday for Wave's 2nd birthday -- the whole fam, including 5-year-old Kulture, was certainly garnering attention at the theme park, walking around with VIP tour guides and a handful of security.

Offset was spotted carrying the birthday boy outside The Haunted Mansion, which just got its 'Nightmare Before Christmas' overlay ... hopefully not too spooky for the little ones.

Kulture was also seen jumping with joy after takin' a ride on Big Thunder Mountain, zipping around with one of the folks in their party while her mom and dad shared a row behind her.

BTW, Wave might be a little too small to take on that rollercoaster, cause he wasn't spotted unloading with the rest of his fam -- but maybe he got a churro to hold him over.