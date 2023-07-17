Cardi B, Offset Together For Daughter Kulture's Birthday Bash After Cheating Claims

Play video content Instagram / iamcardib

Offset & Cardi B are lookin' to be back to normal after some explosive cheating claims ... because they were both having a blast at their daughter's 5th birthday party.

It was a Mario Bros.-themed bash for Kulture Sunday, and Cardi shared all the highlights on her social media -- which included her kiddo meeting Princess Peach.

There was a ball pit for the little ones, a castle bounce house, and an impressive birthday cake themed perfectly to the iconic video game ... all tying into the theme, "Super Kulture."

The birthday girl's parents were having fun together, too -- Cardi rocked a sparkly gown while Offset kept things casual. Their 1-year-old, Wave Set, was also in the building ... lookin' fly with an iced-out chain!

Safe to say, things between Cardi and Offset have calmed down ... as we reported, the Migos rapper put his wife on blast last month, claiming she's been sleeping around.

Play video content JUNE 2023

Cardi didn't take that lying down -- going on Twitter Spaces to call him out for the post. She even said she'd hit him with a bottle if he tried saying that to her face.

Play video content 7/5/23