Offset Takes Sons to 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' Premiere

Offset is back on dad duty for a big movie premiere -- which is starting to become a cool family tradition -- only this time, he was inspired by MJ's style.

The rapper brought his 3 sons to the 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' premiere Tuesday night in L.A. -- and from 20-month-old, Wave, whom he had with Cardi B, to 13-year-old Jordan Cephus and 8-year-old Kody Cephus, from previous relationships .. the whole fam was decked out in red and black.

Offset set the tone with a Michael Jackson-inspired outfit -- a red and black leather getup straight out of the King of Pop's "Bad" era -- and the kids were also on theme, and everyone had their shades on too. Quite the family portrait!

Remember, Offset did exactly this about a month ago, when he brought his 2 young daughters to the premiere of the live-action 'Little Mermaid' -- the girls were dressed like princesses and he was a prince.

It's funny, Offset's jacket that night was also giving MJ vibes.