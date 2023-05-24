Offset Reveals He's Not Related To Quavo or Takeoff
5/24/2023 10:57 AM PT
For years, fans believed all 3 members of the Migos rap group were related, but Offset is laying out the truth ... saying he's not related to Quavo and Takeoff at all.
Offset recently sat down for a new interview with Variety, where he confirmed Quavo is in fact Takeoff's uncle ... but the long-believed notion Offset was Quavo's cousin just isn't true.
Still, Offset's got a strong bond with Quavo and Takeoff ... Offset was a classmate of Quavo's when they were growing up in Georgia, with Offset hanging out with Quavo and Takeoff when Offset was in the sixth grade. They all became thick as thieves and ultimately formed Migos.
In the Variety interview, Offset gushes about his last collab with Takeoff and his new back tattoo honoring his late bandmate, but he gets emotional when asked about Takeoff's shooting death and shuts down.