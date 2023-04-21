Quavo's Mother Shuts Down Perceived Offset Diss Over Takeoff
Quavo Mom Shuts Down Alleged Diss on Offset ... It's a Quote Takeoff Loved!!!
4/21/2023 1:25 PM PT
Quavo's latest IG caption angered fans who jumped to the conclusion he was taking shots at Offset's new tattoo honoring Takeoff ... but his mother is setting the record straight.
Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.
On Thursday, Quavo amassed thousands of comments with a photo shoot atop a giant military aircraft and wrote, "Rocket Power It’s In You Not On You! 👑 #RocketPower🚀."
Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.
Many fans took the "not on you" quip as a slight towards the full-back portrait ink Offset debuted last week -- but Quavo's mother/Takeoff's grandmother is assuring fans the line is a quote taken from the late rapper's legacy.
That said, it's not like the remaining Migos members have given fans a ton of reasons to believe they're going to be cool with each other going forward.
Remember, we broke the story back in February ... Quavo and Offset had to be separated by Cardi B after nearly coming to blows backstage at the Grammys, moments before Quavo performed his tribute to Takeoff.