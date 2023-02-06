Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Quavo and Offset Get into Fight Backstage at Grammys Over Takeoff Tribute

Quavo & Offset Fight Backstage at Grammys ... After Quavo Blocks Him from Takeoff Tribute

2/6/2023 8:02 AM PT
There's clearly still serious bad blood between Migos' rappers Quavo and Offset following the death of Takeoff ... and those emotions boiled over backstage at the Grammys into a physical fight.

Sources at the show tell us just before Quavo took the stage to perform his song "Without You" as a tribute to Takeoff during the "In Memoriam" segment of the show, he and Offset got into a physical fight and had to be pulled apart.

MIGOS FOREVER
As for what led to it -- we're told The Grammys had asked Offset to be a part of the tribute, but Quavo refused to let him take part. We're told Quavo blocked Offset from joining him on stage ... leading to the melee.

Our sources say it was NOT Offset who started the fight.

We should note -- Quavo and Takeoff were extremely close at the time of Takeoff's murder -- Offset was on the outs with the group. Quavo's "Without You" was a song he specifically wrote for Takeoff.

Nonetheless, people watching Sunday night's show were disappointed to see it was clear there had not been a reconciliation between Quavo and Offset since Takeoff's death.

