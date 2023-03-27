Quavo Returning to Form for Next Single 'Honey Bun'

Quavo just announced he's been cooking a new "bun" in the oven and is ready to pull the finished product from the studio!!!

On Monday, Quavo posted a pic of himself in a fur coat, puffing on something ... and, in the post, revealed he had something called "Honey Bun" dropping this Friday. He dedicated the rollout to his late nephew Takeoff.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Sources close to the Huncho tell TMZ Hip Hop the announcement is for a new song that will find the former Migos leader back in his OG bag after he sought therapy through a string of tribute tracks.

The former Migos leader has, understandably, been in mourning since Takeoff's shooting death in November ... and released the songs "Without You" and "Greatness" in his memory, and even performed at the last Grammy Awards.