Quavo Honors Takeoff & Migos' Legacy in 'Greatness' Vid

Quavo's dropped another Takeoff tribute track ... one that seemingly puts a cap on the Migos legacy while honoring his slain nephew at the same time.

The superstar rapper dropped a new song and video Wednesday entitled "Greatness" -- and it compiles clips of him playing basketball with Cordae, behind-the-scenes footage of his recent Grammys tribute and older images of Takeoff during the group's come-up days.

Quavo also answers questions about the Migos' future later on the track, "Came in, swept the game like a storm with the muthaf***ing flow, n***a, Take did that/ So don’t ask about the group, he gone, we gone, young n***a it can’t come back, damn!"

He also hoists up the group's collective chain they all copped to celebrate the release of 2021's "Culture III" album.

News of the legendary group's conclusion comes as little surprise to fans, especially considering the story TMZ broke about the Grammys -- Quavo and Offset had a backstage spat ahead of the Takeoff tribute.