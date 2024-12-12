Remy Ma & Papoose Sling Cheating Claims, Boxer Claressa Shields Gets Inserted

Gloves Off, Both Accuse Other Of Cheating ... 🥊

One of Hip Hop's favorite couples, Papoose and Remy Ma, confirmed their split in an explosive social media spat this morning ... and all the gloves are off!!!

Remy woke up and chose violence by bombing first with alleged text messages between Pap and superstar boxer Claressa Shields that popped the lid off his "affair."

The Bronx rapper is known for never backing down in rap battles, and proceeded to walk Shields down on her IG, claiming the Gold Medal Olympian got "scary" and kept hanging up once the cheating was discovered.

Remy alleged Pap fell asleep on the phone with Claressa while at their house -- a house that she owns and he refuses to leave!!!

Claressa laced up and shot back at Remy -- calling her jealous of Pap while having "two boyfriends" of her own.

Another series of texts alleged that Claressa was in panic mode over her upcoming film, "The Fire Inside," starring Ryan Destiny.

It might not be the promo they wanted but it's the promo they're gonna get with all this scandal!!!

Remy maintained that she's monogamous at all times but says Pap's been trying to sabotage her behind the scenes, allegedly setting traps with his side chicks in attempts to get her arrested.

Pap broke his silence on the situation, painting Remy Ma as a lying, cheating, manipulator -- the usual stuff. But he tells the public he's been asking Remy for a divorce numerous times, only to watch her cheat with battle rapper Eazy The Block Captain while Pap watches over the 6-year-old daughter they share together.

We touched on Remy and Pap's rocky road around this time last year, and clearly things haven't improved.