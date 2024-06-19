Remy Ma's Son Charged With First-Degree Murder

Remy Ma's eldest child and another man are being accused of first-degree murder -- they're currently in police custody.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ Hip Hop ... on June 7, 2021, at approximately 12:58 PM police responded to a 911 call of a male shot at the intersection of 148th Street and Rockaway Boulevard in Queens, NY.

Upon arrival, officers say they discovered a man named Darius Guillebeaux lying on the ground unresponsive ... with multiple gunshot wounds to the head and chest.

We're told EMS responded to the location and transported him to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Guillebeaux has previously been described as an "alleged drug kingpin" in local reports, which covered his death when it first happened.

According to law enforcement, Remy's 23-year-old son Jayson Scott was arrested on Wednesday and charged with 1st-degree murder in connection to the 2021 killing ... and he was hit with other charges too, 2 counts of weapons possession and reckless endangerment.

Investigators say they're under the belief Jayson and the other man they arrested are responsible for the slaying of Guillebeaux in Queens -- but are also probing the possibility it was a hired hit. TMZ Hip Hop reached out to Scott's lawyer, so far now word back.