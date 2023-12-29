Remy Ma & Papoose Split Seemingly Confirmed By Eazy The Block Captain

Remy Ma and Papoose's marriage is a done deal ... if new audio from Remy's alleged new lover/battle rap protege is to be believed!!!

A YouTube blog posted explosive 16-minute audio of Eazy The Block Captain -- the guy suspected of intercepting Pap and Remy's union -- spilling the beans to a "friend" regarding his friction with Pap.

Throughout the convo, Eazy says it was Remy who told him to keep their affair tight-lipped ... Pap apparently confronted him -- with a fist to the face!!!

Eazy goes on to vent about wanting to get a rematch with Pap because his punches don't hurt and how Remy has been a frequent visitor at his house for months -- after the rumors first went public during a battle rap event.

Rapper Geechi Gotti cleverly put Remy's affair with Eazy on blast with his lyrics -- while battling him.

Eazy goes on to suggest he's prepared to step aside if Pap and Remy should work out and went on to complain about how the situation has shed a negative light on the battle rap culture.

Fans still haven't been happy with Remy and bombarded her on social media with things she might say to female rap rivals on tracks. 🙈

Pap and Remy got hitched back in 2008 while she was incarcerated and went on to spend years on VH1 as a reality star couple.