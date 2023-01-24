Papoose Named Head of Hip Hop at Tunecore, Wants Artists to Ditch Majors

Play video content TMZ.com

Papoose has an enriching message for all artists who are tired of record labels divvying up all their profits -- come join him at Tunecore, where he's just been named the music distributor's head of hip hop!!!

TMZ Hip Hop spoke with Pap Tuesday morning, and he was more than thrilled to have the opportunity to pivot independent artists away from record deals that don't benefit them.

He explains unlike other distributors, Tunecore allows you to maintain ownership of your masters and obtain 100 percent of the payout your music makes. Sounds like a pretty sweet deal, especially if you're still trying to make a name for yourself.

Pap tells us his own experiences in the music industry led him to champion Tunecore -- he famously signed a million-dollar record deal under the tutelage of the late, great DJ Kay Slay, but he admits he's made the most traction in his career by going the indie route.

In 2021, Pap dropped 12 albums -- each named after months of the year, and featuring heavy-hitting cameos from the likes of Lil Wayne, Jim Jones, The Game and his wife, Remy Ma ... and he released all of them through Tunecore to reap all the rewards himself.

Pap says he understands the artists' plight more than anyone, and doesn't knock them for still signing lopsided record deals -- but going forward he's making it his mission to corral as many artists as possible!!!