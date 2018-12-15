Remy Ma and Papoose's Baby Girl Born after Tough Labor

Remy Ma and Papoose are now proud parents ... after an emotional struggle to have a child.
Remi gave birth to a baby girl Friday night, after going through what her hubby said was a "tough labor."
The 38-year-old Remi and 40-year-old Papoose have not revealed the name, but have been calling the little girl, "The Golden Child" ... shorthand for a miracle baby.
Remi has made no secret about the difficulty they've faced in have a baby. She suffered a miscarriage last year and had been taking steps to ensure a successful pregnancy.
The little girl joins their blended fam ... Remi has an 18-year-old son named Jason, and Papoose has a 15-year-old daughter named Dejanae, along with 2 other older children.
Looks like the new edition will now star in their reality show, "Meet the Mackies."