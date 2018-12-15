Remy Ma and Papoose's Baby Girl Born after Tough Labor

Remy Ma and Papoose Baby Born after Tough Labor

Remy Ma and Papoose are now proud parents ... after an emotional struggle to have a child.

Remi gave birth to a baby girl Friday night, after going through what her hubby said was a "tough labor."

The 38-year-old Remi and 40-year-old Papoose have not revealed the name, but have been calling the little girl, "The Golden Child" ... shorthand for a miracle baby.

Remi has made no secret about the difficulty they've faced in have a baby. She suffered a miscarriage last year and had been taking steps to ensure a successful pregnancy.

The little girl joins their blended fam ... Remi has an 18-year-old son named Jason, and Papoose has a 15-year-old daughter named Dejanae, along with 2 other older children.

Looks like the new edition will now star in their reality show, "Meet the Mackies."