Girthmasterr Would Consider Yeezy Porn, Wants To Buy Mom A House

Girthmasterr I'd Consider Doing Yeezy Porn ... For My Mom's Sake!!!

Kanye West's Yeezy Porn has at least one famous OnlyFans star ready to talk turkey ... 'cause Girthmasterr says he's a big fan -- and, if the star calls, he'll certainly listen.

The big-time porn star says Kanye's hit song, "Hey Mama," inspired him, because he wants to buy his mom a house. He says his mom has worked her whole life to support her children ... and, now Girthmasterr wants to pay her back by helping her retire, and a collab with Ye could help.

Speaking of his mom, we asked Girthmasterr how she feels about her son doing porn ... and based on the clip, sounds like she's totally on board!

ICYMI ... Girthmasterr's blowing up online after revealing he makes between $40K and $80L a month on OnlyFans -- with fans rushing to Pornhub to see his wine bottle-sized member.

Ye could use that kind of star power in his new venture. We broke the story, Ye's looking to start Yeezy Porn, a new adult entertainment studio -- and, we're told it could open as soon as summer.

Mike Moz & Stormy Daniels

Stormy Daniels' ex-husband Mike Moz told us he's collaborating on the project with Ye ... and says it'll be unlike anything we've ever seen before.

Sounds like the perfect time for Girthmasterr and Ye to get into bed together ... bringing Yeezy Porn to a super WIDE audience.

