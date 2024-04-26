'Yeezy Porn' Will Be Unlike Anything In Industry, Says Stormy Daniels' Ex

Kanye West plans to flex his creative muscles in his latest venture, which means you can expect his usual creative genius to be on display in the porn industry ... according to Stormy Daniels' ex, Mike Moz.

Moz is a vet in adult films -- he currently oversees production for Vixen Media Group -- but as TMZ first reported, he's in talks to come on board with Yeezy Porn. However that turns out, he's already convinced Ye could totally change the industry.

Mike tells us, "I’ve been having discussions with Ye about a potential collab between Yeezy brand and my team at Vixen Media Group. While it’s too early to give any details I’m excited about where Ye’s vision takes this."

He excitedly added, "The idea that this project is going to be another porn studio is not correct. It will be like nothing we’ve ever seen before.”

Moz would not elaborate on what exactly that means, or what it potentially will look like on camera -- but it makes sense Kanye's talking with Vixen because the company knows its way around a porn set.

Vixen Media Group is a big name in the bangin' on-camera game -- a popular site for exclusive, glossy adult content -- so, seems like Ye's getting in bed with a top-tier org.

We broke the story ... Kanye's rep initially told us he was looking to start a studio, Yeezy Porn, which could launch as early as this summer.

