Kanye West Details Punching Twin, Insists Wife Bianca Was Grabbed

Kanye West is copping to the fact he punched a guy last week to defend his wife's honor -- and just like his team told us ... he's sticking to the story she was inappropriately touched.

The rapper explained what happened -- from his POV, anyway -- last Tuesday night at the Chateau Marmont ... where he's alleged to have socked one of the Houston Brothers over some kind of bump-in in the lobby.

Welp, according to Ye ... it wasn't an innocent thing at all, even though our sources have insisted it was. Instead, Kanye says Bianca told him one of the bros straight up grabbed her.

KW makes sure to note he didn't see this go down himself ... but obviously, he became concerned over what BC relayed to him -- because he says he confronted the brothers right afterward, trying to get him to leave the premises on his own.

Kanye says he even tried rallying hotel security to help him boot the guy -- and goes on to explain that once the brother tried telling him everything was okay, he became angry.

As he puts it ... everything wasn't okay, and that's when he says the twin had to go to bed early, and he "tucked this n**** in." Ye then says he doesn't actually know what happened.

To us, it sounds like an outright confession he got physical with the guy ... which is what we're told happened by our law enforcement sources -- who say Ye's a suspect on a battery report now. Cops were also seen at the Chateau the following day.

As we reported ... Kanye actually ended up punching the wrong twin in his fit of rage, but it's unclear which one he ended up hitting, or which one ran into Bianca -- be it Jonnie or Mark.

In any case, it's wild Ye clocked one of them ... 'cause they're big names in the L.A. restaurant scene -- owning several well-known locations that a lot of celebs actually frequent.

