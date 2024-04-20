Kanye West Battery Incident, Rapper Hit the Wrong Famous Twin

The guy Kanye West allegedly punched in the face was one half of a set of twins who are big shots in the restaurant scene here in L.A. -- and we're told he hit the wrong one.

Eyewitnesses who were on the scene Wednesday morning at the Chateau Marmont hotel tell TMZ that what Kanye's team said about what happened -- namely, Bianca herself had been assaulted by the man who ran into her -- is totally off base and simply not accurate.

BREAKING: Kanye West is being investigated by Los Angeles Police as a suspect in a battery case. We saw LAPD detectives outside the hotel today. TMZ confirms West is accused of punching a man in the face late Tuesday night that allegedly “grabbed or pushed his wife”. pic.twitter.com/tbNFs0d08X — Matthew Seedorff (@MattSeedorff) April 18, 2024 @MattSeedorff

Here's what our sources tell us about how this went down, from their perspective ... a man accidentally bumped into Bianca in the hotel lobby, which they say was busy at the time. We're told it happened quickly, and the man went on about his way.

The guy went outside and sat at a table with friends, and we're told it was at that point Kanye approached them ... to confront the man.

At this point, we're told Kanye punched the guy in the face ... but here's the crazy part -- we're told he actually ended up punching the wrong dude -- because he's a freaking twin, and his brother was right there sitting with him as well. So, a mix-up.

As for who these twins are ... we're told Mark and Jonnie Houston are the ones who were involved -- although, we don't know which one ran into Bianca, and which was hit. If you're unfamiliar, they own a ton of restaurants in L.A. -- including a lot of celeb hot spots.

Some of the venues under their belt ... No Vacancy, Davey Wayne's, Black Rabbit Rose, and Break Room 86 ... just to name a few. We're told they frequent the Chateau.

Anyway, back to the night in question ... our sources say Kanye left after the altercation, and eventually cops showed up. As we reported ... Kanye is now a suspect in a battery report, and police say they wanna talk to him.

Law enforcement sources confirmed this narrative to us -- and we're told the brother Kanye punched -- again, not the one who actually bumped into Bianca -- got a one-two whack to the dome ... he actually got socked TWICE (allegedly).

We're also told this ... so far, cops haven't been able to dig up evidence that backs Kanye's account -- that Bianca was manhandled and spun around by the guy. We're told the case is still under investigation.

As for where things go from here, we're told once this investigation is wrapped -- it'll be sent to the City Attorney for review ... although it's unclear if anything will come of it.

We've reached out to the Houston Brothers ... no word back yet.