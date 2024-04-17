Kanye West and Bianca Censori Spend the Day at Disneyland

Kanye West and Bianca Censori were the center of attention at Disneyland, but not for some X-rated public display ... just family-friendly fun, sans any kids.

The couple was out Tuesday at the Happiest Place on Earth -- and they were appropriately clothed ... yes, Bianca too. Ye and BC strolled about with all the normies through the famous California theme park, even hitting the Star Wars Nite experience at one point.

Play video content Instagram / @j.ace.m, TikTok / @officallyjordanmoore, @imdarthavenger

Check it out ... Kanye and Bianca seemed to be in great spirits, smiling while making small talk and holding hands. The lovebirds were also filmed hand in hand walking down a winding path as they headed in and around Disneyland. Like we said, no children were in tow.

One excited observer called out to the rapper – who didn't respond, going about his business. Ye and Bianca got on some rides as well ... with Bianca mounting a carousel.

As for their outfits ... Ye was dressed in all white from head to toe. Bianca, on the other hand, wore a beige bodysuit with an extra covering in front that concealed her private parts. Of course, this is a huge departure for Bianca, who usually prances around half-naked.

She was showing some skin though ... notably, around her feet, which were wrapped up in what looked to be bandages of some sort. Indeed, you could argue she was going barefoot.