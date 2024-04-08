Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Bianca Censori Looks Completely Naked Under Condom-Style Dress with Kanye

BIANCA CENSORI Latest 'Fit Rubber-Stamped by Ye ... 'Condom'-Style Dress 😅

bianca censori and kanye west
Bianca Censori seems to be telegraphing a positive message about safe sex -- that is, if you see what we see with her latest outfit ... which looks very latex-y, if you catch our drift.

The ex-architect was out with Kanye West Sunday -- grabbing dinner in L.A. ... and stepping out afterward in this little number, which once again made a bold fashion statement. As you can see, she's in a see-through dress -- and yes, she appears to be naked underneath.

bianca censori and kanye west
Nothing new there, per se, but what is eye-popping this time around is what exactly she's wrapped in -- on its face, it resembles a plastic shower curtain ... or, realistically, a condom.

Indeed ... BC is looking like a walking ad for Trojan -- and you gotta wonder if it's intentional, or just a coincidence. In any case -- there's certainly a provocative image being projected.

Bianca Censori dresss looks like a condom
Ye let his lady steal the scene, per usual ... covering up in a full black outfit as they strolled hand-in-hand. His outfit was more of the same ... it's Bianca who always stands out here.

Definitely no kids around either of them this time around -- and like we said, Bianca is straight up baring it all these days. Kinda makes ya wonder about the indecent exposure laws that exist -- and whether anyone thinks she's violating them by wearing this in public.

On the surface, it doesn't seem like anyone's making a fuss whenever she's out and about. So ... keep on keeping on, we suppose!

