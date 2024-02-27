Kanye's Wife Bianca Censori Shows Bare Vagina During Paris Fashion Week

Kanye West's wife, Bianca Censori, is at it again -- and by that, we mean she's in the mood to go nude ... and this time, she's making a fashion statement among the French.

Bianca and Ye were out and about Tuesday in Paris, where it's fashion week there ... and where BC was definitely letting it all hang out -- only here, she was doing it below the belt -- a little different than how she normally rolls when she's baring it all upstairs.

We're not kidding, BTW ... Bianca was low-key exposing herself A LOT in this getup. She's got see-through stockings on here ... and literally nothing else underneath, no undies at all.

Indeed, Bianca is going full commando in these pics ... and you can see everything.

Kanye, of course, doesn't seem to mind -- if anything, he appears to love having her dolled up and dressed down ... we know Ye has flaunted her body a number of times online.

We've seen some wild outfits from Bianca before -- including her in a full-blown birthday suit under a freaking raincoat -- but for some reason ... this one kinda takes the cake.

Remember, it was just last week that we saw Kanye and Bianca in Milan strutting their stuff at another fashion event -- so now, they're just hopscotching around Europe again doing their thing and posing for the camera.

Kanye is still promoting his album overseas ... this after finding it difficult to book venues here in the States for the types of listening events he likes to host these days. In Europe, it looks like he's a bit more well-received.

Of course, this entire time ... Bianca has been by Kanye's side, remaining loyal and steadfast.

She's also remained really, really naked -- but that's sorta par for the course now. Feels like we know a little well at this point -- and yet, she continues to shock and surprise us.

