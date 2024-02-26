Kanye West Accuses Adidas of 'Rape' For Selling Unapproved Yeezy Sneakers
2/26/2024 10:39 AM PT
Kanye West's beef with Adidas is far from finished, despite the fact he recently posted a shot with its CEO Bjorn Gulden -- making it seem like the cold war had thawed, but now he's accusing the company of creative "rape."
On Monday, instead of celebrating his "Vultures 1" album staying at No. 1 for the 2nd straight week, Ye called out Adidas for selling colors of his popular Yeezy sneakers that he never approved, and claiming it was using contract clauses to "rape an artist, one of y'all's favorite artists" -- clearly referring to himself.
Adidas is aggressively promoting the Yeezy Boosts in a new "steel grey" shade which Ye says is as fake as a $3 dollar bill.
KANYE WEST x ADIDAS CEO BJØRN GULDEN 🔥— NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) February 12, 2024 @nfr_podcast
“I just ran into the CEO of Adidas” pic.twitter.com/KMcFbuAYF2
Ye says Adidas is using legal loopholes and muddled language to pull a fast one without his consent, in addition to suing him for $250 million.
And Ye is calling for his true fans to turn their back on the brand.
On February 12, Ye and Gulden posted up together, where all signs pointed to a reconciliation ... which clearly isn't the case anymore.