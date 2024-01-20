Kanye West Posts Nearly-Naked Pics of Wife Bianca Censori

Kanye West's a big fan of breakfast ... or maybe he just wanted to show Bianca Censori's such a snack -- 'cause he posted some racy photos of her in the kitchen.

The controversial rapper shared a few snaps of his better half Saturday morning ... and while he might've been thinking about the cream of wheat like he put in his caption -- his followers were definitely distracted by Bianca's lack of pants.

Check out the snap ... BC should avoid using the stove in this getup -- because there's not a lot to protect her if any grease pops up (though her neck looks quite snug in the leather headgear.)

Ye's wife's been adhering to "Just Skin January" btw ... she's stunned in a whole lotta revealing ensembles via IG pics she's posted this month.

Back on Jan. 2, Yeezy tossed up a couple of pics of his lady love ... including one where she went with a fur bra and no pants -- a look Ye seemed to say would be frequent in 2024.

She also showed out in a barely-there bra and a leather jacket she let hang off her shoulders ... proving she looks great from any angle!

Play video content 1/6/24 TMZ.com

Clearly, the minimalist clothing ain't just for the 'gram either. Remember, we got video of the happy couple at a Vegas Casino and Bianca looked ready to hit the pool ... bikini on and shirt left back in the room.

Play video content TMZ Studios

Bianca's been keeping up this style for a bit now ... she wore a see-through outfit to Art Basel last month and let her bust shine while touring a Berlin art exhibit -- and do we even need to remind you about Italy???