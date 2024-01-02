Kanye West Posts Nearly Nude Thirst Trap Pics of Wife Bianca Censori

Kanye West didn't release his "Vultures" album on New Year's Eve, but apparently stayed busy ... organizing a very revealing photo shoot for his wife Bianca Censori!!!

On Tuesday, Kanye rolled out his first posts of 2024 -- a thirst trap trifecta of images of Bianca that hinted the fashion-forward couple would continue pushing boundaries this year.

In one photo, the Australian model is pictured wearing a fur bra and panties in high heels, to which Kanye captioned the pic ... "No pants this year."

That motto rang true for the rest of the photos where Bianca donned a corset that barely held in her boobs, and went bare bottom again with Ye making a cameo fully clothed.

If you remember, Ye and Bianca caused quite a stir in Europe last summer by revealing too much skin, but don't appear to be worried about any such controversy in the U.S. ... or wherever they are now.