Kanye West and Bianca Censori Visit Berlin Art Exhibit, Boobs on Display

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are here to remind everyone the female body is a work of art -- yes, her boobs have been on display a lot lately, but now they've achieved museum status in Germany.

Ye and the missus are continuing their European getaway in Berlin after causing a stir all over Italy ... and they're still refusing to cover up.

Bianca is once again going out in public with her nipples showing through a skin-tight body stocking. Standards are different over here, hence the blurred-out nipples. Sorry. 🤷🏽‍♂️

Meanwhile, Kanye's back in black ... walking around in socks at Julia Stoschek's video exhibition at Berlin Art Week. He actually took off his head covering at one point, presumably to admire the art -- namely, Bianca! Oh, and the stuff displayed on walls, too.

Remember ... Kanye and Bianca's fashion choices got them banned from a water taxi company in Venice, with some Italians even calling for the couple to be arrested for their antics.