Kanye West Exposes His Naked Butt on River Taxi in Italy

We've seen an awful lot of Kanye West's wife, Bianca Censori, during their Italian trip -- thanks to her rather revealing outfits -- but now, Kanye's the one showing serious skin.

Ye and Censori continued their tour of the country Monday, this time making a stop in Venice. The two hopped on a water taxi, and that's when things got cheeky ... as Kanye's entire backside was exposed as he tried to sit near the back of the vessel.

Apparently, Kanye didn't notice his butt was out, or maybe he just didn't care ... because he didn't really do anything to hide it.

The wardrobe malfunction is quite the opposite of the look Kanye's been going for as of late -- using about every piece of fabric he can find to cover up.

As we've reported, Bianca's been quite the opposite, leaving little to the imagination with her outfits. In fact, it appears she might have taken a pointer or two from looks Kim Kardashian has shown off in the past, especially last week in a nude-color top and leggings.