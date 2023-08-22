Kanye's Wife Bianca Censori Goes Almost Naked In Italy, Some Locals Call For Her Arrest

Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori is apparently showing too much skin for some residents of Italy ... because they want her to be booted from the country or arrested!!

The couple was galivanting around Italy over the past month ... and Bianca didn't leave much to the imagination during their outings. She was photographed braless, wearing sheer, tightfitting bodysuits that exposed her private parts.

In one instance, The Daily Mail reported, Bianca was forced to cover her nipples with a black bag strapped across her chest.

A number of Italians took to social media to express their dissatisfaction with Bianca showing off her naked body.

One critic wrote, "How about police in every country arrest anyone who is nude? It's called indecency ... Tired of being forced to see nude women and should be illegal for children to see this."

Another said, "I hope Italy kicks them both out of the country. They don't need this pair polluting it."

A third pointed out it was "Completely disrespectful to a conservative catholic culture; the Italians should have kicked them out."