Kanye West Packs On PDA With Wife Bianca Censori While Out To Eat

Kanye West Dinner & Dessert Packs on PDA with Wife Bianca on Date Night

6/14/2023 6:39 AM PT
Kanye West Packs On PDA With Wife Bianca Censori
Kanye West can't seem to get enough of his wife Bianca Censori ... grabbin' about as much as he could while the two were out in L.A. to grab some dinner.

Ye and Bianca were spotted outside The Lobster in Santa Monica Tuesday, as Ye squeezed his new wife on the booty as they chilled at the valet.

At one point, he even buried his face in Bianca's chest -- seemingly without any concern about who might be around them ... including their fellow dinner guests.

DINNER DATE
KW and BC came to dinner with two other guys -- one of whom we're told is Japanese architect Tadao Ando. Unclear if the reason for this meal was business or pleasure, but all four took off together in the same ride.

Bianca Censori-West and North West Walk Hand In Hand
As we reported, Kanye recently celebrated his 46th birthday, and Bianca showed up to the massive birthday bash hand-in-hand with Ye's daughter, North ... seemingly a sign the two are gettin' a lot more comfortable around each other.

As for Kanye and Bianca, it's obvious they're pretty comfy with each other, too.

