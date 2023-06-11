Kanye West's Daughter North and Wife Bianca Censori Hold Hands at His Bday Party

Kanye West celebrated his birthday with two very important people by his side, and it appears those same two people are getting along just fine ... as North West and Ye's wife, Bianca Censori, strolled hand-in-hand into his birthday bash.

Check out the pics taken from outside Kanye's party Saturday night in Los Angeles to celebrate his 46th birthday. You see North, wearing her dad's signature black boots and fingers locked with Bianca as the two made their way inside.

Play video content BACKGRID

It's not the first time North's spent time with Bianca, but she's clearly getting more comfortable with Ye's new wife.

It also appeared North had a series of painful-looking scrapes on her face ... but we're told it's just makeup -- as the 9-year-old likes to experiment with FX looks.

Inside the bash, a DJ played a bunch of Kanye's greatest hits, there was sushi served on models and minimal lighting, mostly by candlelight.

Play video content Instagram / @miguelc.eth

One guest also captured a cute moment between North and Kanye where she recorded him lip-syncing to his song "Off The Grid" while Bianca watched on.

As for other celebs in attendance, it wasn't the A-list filled roster of Kanye parties in the past -- but Chloe Bailey and Ty Dolla Sign both showed face.