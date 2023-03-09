Kanye West Takes Wife Bianca Censori, Daughter North To Universal Studios
Kanye West's bringing his wife Bianca Censori around at least one of his children ... because they took his daughter North with them to a theme park.
Ye and Bianca spent some quality time with North at Universal Studios Hollywood on Thursday, the first time we've actually seen Kanye's new wife with any of the children he shares with Kim Kardashian.
The trio stopped by the carnival games at the park ... and played one of the basketball games.
Kanye bringing Bianca around his oldest kid is a sign their relationship is growing ... remember, when Kim was dating Pete Davidson he was spending time with North as well.
Of course, neither Kanye, Bianca or North are smiling in these pics ... guess Bianca is no Ice Spice.
The family theme park outing with North capped off a busy day for Kanye and Bianca ... as we told you, they went shopping earlier in the day on Melrose Place with a famous fashion designer.