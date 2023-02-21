Kanye West And Wife Bianca Censori Spotted Fueling Up At Gas Station

Kanye West is all gassed up with his new wife by his side, making a pit stop at a local gas station to fuel up and grab a quick drink.

Kanye and Bianca Censori were out and about Monday in L.A. -- Kanye was dressed in a brown leather jacket -- a change from his usual all-black look. Bianca on the other hand, went with black spandex and her signature bleach-blonde short hair.

Kanye grabbed a Red Bull inside before fueling up his Maybach SUV, unclear why they both got out of the whip, but maybe they're just that inseparable.

As we reported, it was last week when Ye popped into the L.A. County Sheriff's West Hollywood Station after a heated argument with paparazzi, informing deputies he was being harassed ... but it looks like the exchange was without drama.